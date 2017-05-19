Gibson ‘disappointed’ he isn’t in Cabinet

Long Island MP elect Adrian Gibson yesterday expressed disappointment in not being appointed to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ 19-member Cabinet.

“I’m disappointed. I know that the people of Long Island have communicated their disappointment,” said Gibson in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I feel somewhat disappointed, but the selection of the Cabinet is within the purview of the prime minister.

“He has that right constitutionally. [But] I’m naturally a human being, and the people of Long Island have communicated their disappointment to me.

“My number one goal is to serve the people of Long Island and I am prepared to serve wherever I am placed.”

Gibson, 32, said he is going to “respect the process” at this point.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the prime minister with whatever he has to announce, or whatever he is doing and that’s the most I can say about it at this point.”

Gibson also expressed hope that one day he will be selected to serve in the current Minnis Cabinet.

“I hope to,” he said. “I hope that will happen one day. Many of us run this race, you have areas that you have interest in going in and can greatly contribute to and I think in my case, I feel the same.”

Gibson joined the FNM as a part of Minnis’ “change team”, along with Bains and Grants Town MP elect Travis Robinson, and Central and South Abaco MP elect James Albury, who are in their 20s.

Gibson said the election of young MPs like himself was the first move in ensuring that young people’s voices are incorporated, “at least in the Parliament”.

Minnis’ appointment of previous ministers to his Cabinet, inclusive of political veterans like Carl Bethel and Dion Foulkes, has sparked criticism in some circles.

Asked to address the disappointment some people may have, Foulkes told The Guardian on Monday, “I think there is a large section of this country who feel confident to note that there are experienced hands on the wheel in government.”

Gibson, who is a political newcomer, unseated former opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner.

He won the seat with 883 votes, compared to Butler-Turner’s 252 votes.

Butler-Turner was named the FNM’s candidate for Long Island, but it was revoked after she and six other FNM MPs moved a vote of no confidence in Minnis, ousting him as leader of the opposition in December.



