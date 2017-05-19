Davis compares RBPF action to Nazi police

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday compared the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s handling and arrest of a group of Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) employees for questioning on Tuesday over an alleged theft, to the secret state police of Nazi Germany.

In a statement, Davis said the PLP is concerned about the manner and treatment of the BAIC staff, who Davis noted “all worked with the last chairman of the corporation, Dion Smith”.

“Descending on a corporation during working hours, Gestapo style with guns drawn in the circumstances of the allegations made against the employees seems like overkill,” Davis said.

“None of these people would have been armed and no arms were involved in any of the allegations.

“The new government has to be careful that it does not live up to the widespread expectation of witch hunts by them following a campaign.

“That is the way the recent action comes off.

“If that is not the intention then both the police and the government owe the country a full and frank explanation.

“The police must be careful to maintain its reputation of strict adherence to a neutral political position.”

Seven employees were detained for questioning on Tuesday at the Central Detective Unit (CDU).

Another employee was arrested for questioning on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The employees were all released yesterday pending further investigation.

Attorney Wayne Munroe is representing the employees.

Smith himself was in police custody last night.

Authorities said BAIC reported that electronic items, including televisions and computers were stolen.

According to a police source, authorities were looking into reports that some items were removed from the department on the night of the recent general election.

Speaking to the investigation yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander said investigators revisited the corporation yesterday afternoon.

Fernander said based on what police have learned, more people could be questioned over the matter.



