Brave Davis receives instruments of appointment

In his maiden speech as opposition leader, former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis discussed the Progressive Liberal Party's (PLP) new role. He said while the party will rebuild, its primary function as the official opposition is to hold the government to account.

"As citizens and devoted patriots, we sincerely wish the new government well," Davis said during a ceremony at Government House today. “Where we can find common ground with them, they will have our full support, but they should not look at our small numbers in Parliament and draw the wrong conclusion.

“Let me be clear, we will not let the new government misrepresent or distort our record of achievement in government.”



