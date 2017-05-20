Man charged with murder in absence

The suspect in the drive-by shooting of a teenager was charged in his absence after the chief magistrate ordered his removal from court for repeated outbursts.

Jadre Evans, 21, of Datura Avenue, South Beach, struggled with officers as they brought in him to court and he kept accusing them of “messing up” his life.

Once seated inside, Evans continued grumbling and Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt chastised Evans and told him that the proceedings would continue in his absence if he did not behave.

Evans did not heed the magistrate’s admonition and was taken from the court.

Evans is charged with the March 11, 2016, murder of 17-year-old Stephen Horton.

The 12th grade student of C.C. Sweeting High School was walking on Hyatt Drive around 9 p.m. when a man with a handgun in a grey van approached and shot him before speeding off.



