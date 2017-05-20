American tourist fined for assault

An American tourist was yesterday fined for the assault of a hospital worker and police officers.

Antuone Thompson, 26, of New York, admitted to behaving in a disorderly manner at the Accident and Emergency section of Princess Margaret Hospital on May 18.

Thompson came to the hospital with his sister, who was having an asthma attack.

Thompson told EMT technician Theresa Albrice that his sister could not breathe and pushed her to the ground when she did not act quickly enough.

Police were called and Thompson assaulted the officers and used obscenities to their annoyance until he was subdued.

Thompson apologized for his behavior after pleading guilty at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Thompson said that he was afraid that his sister was going to die.

McKinney fined Thompson $825 or three months in prison.



