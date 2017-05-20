Two charged as accessories in car wash murder

Although police have not charged anyone with the May 4 murder of businessman Leo Rahming, two men were charged yesterday as accessories after the fact in connection with the incident.

Rahming, 33, was shot in the head while at his business Easy Shine Car Wash on Marathon Road.

Renaldo Georges, 20, of Jerome Avenue, and Terrance Meuze, 26, of Strachan’s Alley, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of assisting Rahming’s killer, whose identity is unknown, evade due process of the law.

Georges alone is charged with abetment to the murder.

The suspects were not required to enter pleas to the charges and have been remanded into custody until July 6 when it is expected the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

Attorney Christina Galanos told the court that Georges alleged police had beaten him before they questioned him about the matter.

Damien White made the same claim on behalf of Meuze, adding that his client needed to see a doctor as he had problems breathing.

Sergeant Timothy Saunders prosecuted.



