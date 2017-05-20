Suspect injured in shootout with police

A police chase and shootout in the Farrington Road area Thursday night led to a suspected armed robber nursing a gunshot wound in hospital, police reported.

The events unfolded around 10 p.m. in the Boyd Road area, according to police, where residents reported men in a Nissan vehicle were shooting guns in the vicinity.

Officers responded and tried to get the occupants of the Nissan to stop, but the suspects reportedly sped off.

Police said officers chased the men in the vehicle in the Farrington Road area.

Police said during the chase, the suspects fired several shots at officers, who returned fire.

The suspects soon crashed the vehicle into a wall on Pitt Road, police said.

“One of the men ran from the vehicle, fired several shots at the police and fled on foot,” police said. “The officers gave chase and later caught this suspect hiding in a doghouse nearby.

“The other suspect who had been shot was arrested in the vehicle.

“A handgun was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

“The injured suspect was transported to hospital where he is detained in serious condition under heavy police guard.”

Police said the two suspects are believed to be responsible for a number of armed robberies.



