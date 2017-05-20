Minnis: Senate appointments more gender diverse

The Free National Movement’s (FNM) representation in the Upper Chamber will be an even make up of men and women, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Minnis said he was awaiting the appointment of the leader of the opposition so that they may discuss Senate appointments.

Interim Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis received his instruments of appointment at Government House yesterday.

Speaking on Thursday, Minnis said, “I think there will probably be about six men and six women.

“We are trying to prepare for the future, so there will be a few young people, intelligent people, who I think have great futures, and we are preparing them for tomorrow.”

When asked whether there was a hold up with the announcement on his senators, Minnis said, “We were hoping to do it on Friday, but the PLP [had] not decided who is the leader of the opposition and therefore we are bottlenecked.

“We cannot move because in the constitution there are at least about three senators that we must consult the leader of the opposition on.

“We have none yet and therefore we are waiting.”

Minnis said he hoped to have his senators in place by Monday.

Davis was also asked about his Senate appointments yesterday at Government House.

“I think the make up you will see someone who represents and could defend the legacy and currency of the PLP,” he said.

“You’ll see a voice from Grand Bahama.

“And, you will see [a] young face that projects our forward and inclusive approach towards the next election.”

The PLP is expected to appoint four senators.



