PLP leader: Energy deal not given final approval

Newly appointed Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis said yesterday the former government reached the point of agreement on a natural energy deal, but the matter was adjourned pending further assessments.

Davis, who spoke to The Nassau Guardian at Government House after receiving his instruments of appointment, was asked to explain the energy deal former Prime Minister Perry Christie alluded to on Monday night.

During his farewell address at a National General Council meeting of the PLP, Christie said his Cabinet approved a natural gas energy deal with a company days before the general election.

He said if followed through, the agreement would bring about more affordable and reliable power in The Bahamas.

Yesterday Davis said, “A statement was issued about it.

“I do not want to - the unfortunate reaction to commentary on what is good and not good by persons opposite [to] the government usually don’t [bode] well for the arrangement.

“Suffice it to say, a recommendation was made to Cabinet for the purposes of us considering embracing that recommendation.

“Cabinet thought that it was such a significant intervention that it required a bit more consideration and deliberation by us.

“We recognized its benefit to the Bahamian people and we were trying to determine how more beneficial it would have proved to the Bahamian people.

“And so, we adjourned it for further consideration by us or the new government.

“And we hope, I would hope, that the government looks at it very quickly and anxiously.

“They will discover that this would be a major intervention for the energy sector of The Bahamas.”

Asked to confirm whether an agreement had been signed, Davis said the negotiators for the former government arrived at an arrangement that “they had agreed to”.

He said, “That agreement was being recommended to the Cabinet for the purposes of approval.”

When the former prime minister addressed PLPs on Monday night, Christie said the his government made an “incredible breakthrough” and Cabinet approved the agreements.

“In the last remaining weeks of my government we made an incredible breakthrough in the provision of electricity,” Christie said.

“And the agreements were approved by Cabinet four or five days before the election.

“It was incredible insofar as its use of natural gas that it would make electricity more affordable, more reliable.

“A part of it was to pay off the $700 million rate reduction bond.

“It was to make electricity more reliable, more affordable and a company that was going to broaden its involvement in establishing in Freeport and in New Providence, facilities that will enable the government to earn substantial revenues from.

“As indicated to Brave Davis (the new interim PLP leader) today...he has a responsibility to speak to it because the country will benefit from it substantially.

“It is an extraordinary set of agreements and the country should know who did it.

“Efforts will be made now by our successors to, in fact, review the agreements and make a decision as to whether or not they would proceed with it.”

After it was revealed in the media last week Monday that the Christie administration was involved in negotiations with a number of energy sector players, including New Fortress Energy, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) released a statement regarding the energy proposals.

It said the government was giving consideration to the short and long-term power demands in the country.

The OPM said this consideration was aimed at improving the efficiency of supply and to make it more affordable.

Pressed for specifics including the value of the proposed deal yesterday, Davis said he did not wish to speak to the details at this time.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Thursday he had not seen evidence of such an agreement, but if a commitment was made it would be reviewed by his government throughly.



