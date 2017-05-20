Davis: PLP must reform

Interim Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Philip Brave Davis was sworn in as leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition at a ceremony at Government House.

A large crowd of supporters, former MPs and dignitaries watched him receive his instruments of appointment from Governor General Dame Marguerite yesterday morning.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie and former ministers Jerome Fitzgerald, Dr. Perry Gomez, Keith Bell, Melanie Griffin, and Hope Strachan were in attendance.

Also in attendance was The Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper.

On Monday night, Davis became the interim leader of the PLP after Christie retired from frontline politics following a 40-year career.

During the ceremony, Davis said the PLPs must now reflect and renew.

“It is a time for reflection, but it must be much more than that,” he said.

“It must be time for reform, a time for rebuilding and a time for renewal.

“Last week’s results should prompt real and thorough self examination and indeed that process has already begun.”

Davis is among four PLP members who won their seats in the election last week.

Davis honored Christie’s legacy as leader of the PLP and prime minister.

To the government, he said wherever there is common ground, the Minnis administration will have the opposition’s support.

However, Davis said the governing side should not misjudge the opposition because of its small numbers.

He said the opposition will not allow the government to misrepresent the Bahamian people or to distort the record of the previous administration.

“I believe we are quite up to the challenges ahead,” Davis said.

“We will be few, but we will not be alone.

“We will be sustained by the...commitment of our representation, by the energy and optimism of a new generation of supporters and by the instruction of the good people of The Bahamas, who, I believe, will continue to hold all leaders of our great nation to the highest standards.



