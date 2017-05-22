Minnis urges ministers to remain humble

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday repeated his calls for the recently sworn in Cabinet ministers to take servant leadership seriously and to work to ensure that there is trust and confidence in government.

“We must avoid the temptation to become high and mighty and to cut ourselves off from the voice of the people,” said Minnis at a church service at Cousin McPhee Cathedral to give thanks for the party’s recent victory at the polls.

“We must remain grounded and ever vigilant of our actions.

“Our mission is to enhance the common good as we advance economic opportunity and social justice.

“Cabinet colleagues, I repeat the call I made to you during the swearing-in ceremony last week.

“We must never forget that we serve as the people’s government and that means all the people.

“The spirit of democracy must be our constant companion and guiding light.

“Each day we must work to maintain the confidence and trust of the people who voted for a new day.

“Every decision we make must be with the intention of improving the lives of our people.

“If they see us working hard, if they see us using public funds wisely, if they see us doing their business with integrity and humility, then, and only then, will we have truly earned their fuller trust.

“We are, above all else, the servants of the people. We must take the ideal of servant leadership seriously.

“If we are to call the Bahamian people to greater service, we must set the example, especially in inspiring our people to more community service and voluntarism.

“If we are to lead by example, we must be people of prayer and discernment.

“If our actions are guided by prayer, then we will find a certain peace of heart and mind, no matter the difficult decisions we will have to make in the days and years ahead.”

Minnis said he is fully aware of the mandate that has been handed to him and his government.

He acknowledged that there are “serious challenges” ahead, but said he is confident that with God’s help and with hard work, “we shall overcome”.

“...As we go about the business of governing, we ask for God’s help that He protects us from the sins of arrogance and greed and that He keeps us ever mindful that this new day is not about us, but about the people we have the honor to serve,” he said.

“It’s the people’s time.”