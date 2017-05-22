Man found dead in fire

Officers responding to reports of a fire at a condominium complex on West Bay Street found the body of a man inside with injuries to both wrists on Saturday morning, police said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said officers received reports of the fire around 9 a.m. and arrived on the scene at Ocean House Condominiums shortly after.

“Officers from the fire department responded, and when they [arrived] there, they met smoke emanating from one of the condos,” he said.

“On examining, they realized it was difficult to get inside.

“It appears that it was strategic... that they couldn’t get in.

“They had to force the place... force themselves inside.

“Once they got inside, they were able to extinguish the fire, and, upon examination, they met the lifeless body of a Caucasian male lying on the floor in the building.

“On examination of the male we found lacerations to the two wrists... injuries to the two wrists.”

The man’s identity was not released.

Police had no motive nor did they have any suspects in custody.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.