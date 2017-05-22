Collie: No need for any FNM MP to feel left out

There is no need for any Free National Movement (FNM) MP to feel left out because they did not get a Cabinet post, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said yesterday.

Collie was responding to the recent views publicly expressed by Adrian Gibson, a young attorney who won the Long Island seat in the recent general election.

Gibson drew backlash in party circles when he told reporters he and his constituents were disappointed that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis did not appoint him to the Cabinet.

Some FNMs who spoke to The Nassau Guardian expressed annoyance over his comments at a time when the party and the new government are trying to stay focused and avoid any sign of divisions, particularly after a tumultuous time in opposition.

“There is certainly no infighting in the FNM and there is no infighting in the government,” Collie said.

“A large number of [FNM] candidates were elected; 35 to be exact.

“Everybody cannot make the Cabinet, but every single elected candidate has a role to play in the new government.

“Some of the young candidates who didn't make the cut may feel that they are being left out, but that's not the case.

“Every single elected member of Parliament will have a meaningful role to play in assisting the government in governing the country.”

There are 19 Cabinet members, including the prime minister.

Minnis’ appointment of former ministers to his Cabinet, inclusive of political veterans like Carl Bethel and Dion Foulkes, has sparked criticism in some circles.

While some FNMs and others have said the ‘change team’ should be made up of new faces across the board, Foulkes pointed to the importance of having experienced ministers in Cabinet.

“I think the prime minister was very wise in getting a Cabinet together that has experienced ministers and also some newcomers,” said Foulkes after he was sworn in last week.

Gibson said the election of young MPs like himself was the first move in ensuring that young people’s voices are incorporated, “at least in the Parliament”.

“I feel somewhat disappointed, but the selection of the Cabinet is within the purview of the prime minister.

“He has that right constitutionally. [But] I’m naturally a human being, and the people of Long Island have communicated their disappointment to me,” he said.

Gibson also expressed hope that one day he will be selected to serve in the current Minnis Cabinet.

“I hope to,” he said.

“I hope that will happen one day. Many of us run this race, you have areas that you have interest in going in and can greatly contribute to, and I think, in my case, I feel the same.”

Gibson, 32, told The Nassau Guardian last week that, despite his disappointment, he would “respect the process”.

The new MPs will be sworn in during the Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.