Police shoot suspect dead in gun battle

A high-speed chase involving police and two men armed with an AK-47 assault weapon in the western area of New Providence on Saturday ended in one suspect being shot dead and the other escaping, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Shrimp Road, off Carmichael Road, officers on routine patrol spotted a Honda Stream with a high-powered weapon inside, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said.

The officers beckoned to the driver of the vehicle to stop, but the suspects sped off and a chase ensued, he added.

The chase continued throughout several areas in western New Providence and ended in Pride Estates, where the men crashed into a fence.

Police said the men then exited the vehicle, armed with the assault weapon and a handgun, and opened fire on officers, who returned fire.

Dean said police recovered the AK-47 with ammunition in it.

An all-points bulletin was issued for the second suspect.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle was stolen, according to police.

“You see how crafty these persons are,” Dean said.

“This is one of the vehicles that was licensed under the new license plates.

“They have attached an old license plate to it to evade capture, to evade police.

“But we will continue to look at these stolen vehicles because, despite our good efforts, the stolen vehicles continue to be something we have to pursue.”

Dean added, “Whoever you are, and you are committing crime in The Bahamas, we will find you, whoever is in possession of firearms.

“These are dangerous weapons.

“How did this weapon get on the street?

“We don’t know what these [fellows] might have been involved in today.

“I believe we have stopped several murders; we have prevented several murders because of this.

“... We thank God that none of the officers lost their lives in this gun battle, because these criminals are hellbent to continue, despite the warning we give.

“But we can tell you we have a well-trained force, we have a well-led force, and our officers are ready for these occasions.”

Dean urged the suspect on the run to turn himself in and appealed to anyone with information on the matter to contact the police.