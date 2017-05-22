New govt denies witch hunt in BAIC matter

Responding to accusations that the government is conducting a “political witch hunt” in relation to the probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and subsequent arrest of former Deputy Speaker Dion Smith, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday insisted that his is an honest and transparent government.

Smith, who was the chairman of BAIC under the Christie administration, was taken into police custody on Thursday for questioning over an alleged theft at the corporation.

He was released the following day.

Eight BAIC employees were also taken in for questioning over the theft.

Police said several electronic items such as televisions and computers were removed from the department on the night of the recent general election.

“We have said repeatedly that we are a transparent government, an honest government, and we will treat all people equal,” said Minnis, after a Free National Movement (FNM) service of thanksgiving at Cousin McPhee Cathedral on Carmichael Road.

“We are a government of The Bahamas, government of the people.

“It's the people's time.”

According to Smith’s attorney, Wayne Munroe, the former MP decided to watch the results of the election at BAIC last Wednesday and brought his speaker and personal television to the corporation.

Smith and several employees packed these and other personal belongings after Smith learned he had lost his re-election bid, according to Munroe.

Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis charged on Friday that “inappropriateness does not amount to criminality”.

“Watching election results at the premises of BAIC to which he had access by reason of his office, whereas it may be deemed inappropriate by some, it is not a criminal act from all accounts,” Davis said.

He added that it is very easy to draw conclusions that this is a political witch hunt and insisted that the manner in which police handled the matter “appears to be tremendous overkill in their show of force”.

Davis claimed that officers last week stormed the corporation with guns like the “Gestapo”, the secret state police of Nazi Germany.

However, recently appointed Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson said yesterday, “If you haven’t done anything, there is nothing to fear.”

Johnson, who also spoke to The Guardian after the FNM’s church service, said, “The prime minister is correct, you have to follow the rule of law.

“You have to remember that there is a director of public prosecutions who is responsible for prosecutions.

“There is also a commissioner of police who has constitutional groundings, and if the commissioner, in doing his job, feels there is reasonable cause to suspect something has happened, he will follow that course.

“That is it. Everything is transparent. There is no witch hunt.

“So the agencies responsible for prosecution, for investigations, they will do their jobs and that’s just how it is and everybody will be held accountable.

“If you haven’t done anything there is nothing to fear.”