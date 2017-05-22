Henfield, Mitchell expected among Senate picks

We March organizer Ranard Henfield is among those Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is eyeing for the Senate, The Nassau Guardian understands.

Ahead of the May 10 general election, Henfield, who led thousands of Bahamians in three marches between November and April to demand better governance, revealed that he was supporting the Free National Movement (FNM).

Katherine ‘Kay’ Forbes-Smith, a former parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport, and a former senator, is expected to be appointed president of the Senate.

This would be in keeping with the recent trend of naming a woman president in the Upper Chamber.

Most recently, Lady Sharon Wilson served in that capacity.

Lynn Holowesko was Senate president under the Ingraham administration.

After naming only one woman to the Cabinet — Social Services Minister Lanisha Rolle — Minnis is expected to choose at least six women as senators.

Altogether, he has 12 Senate picks — three of whom are being selected in consultation with the leader of the opposition.

The Nassau Guardian also learned that Minnis was eyeing trade unionists Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson and Sharon Annafaye Ferguson-Knowles, as well as Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson for Senate appointments.

FNM senators are expected to receive their instruments of appointment at Government House today.

Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition will name four senators.

Reportedly, they include former ministers Fred Mitchell and Dr. Michael Darville, who both lost their bid for re-election on May 10.

Clay Sweeting, a fisherman who ran unsuccessfully on the Progressive Liberal Party’s ticket in North Eleuthera in the recent election, is also expected to be named to the Senate.

The fourth PLP senator is expected to be attorney Jobeth Coleby Davis.

The PLP senators will receive their instruments of appointment tomorrow.

Philip Brave Davis, MP-elect for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador and the interim leader of the PLP, is the new leader of the opposition.

He received his instruments of appointment at Government House on Friday.

The former PLP deputy leader ascended to the position after former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned from frontline politics after losing the Centreville race by four votes, and leading the PLP to a crushing defeat at the polls.

Davis is one of only four PLPs who won their seats in the election.

The others are Glenys Hanna-Martin, who won Englerston; Chester Cooper, who won The Exumas and Ragged Island and Picewell Forbes, who won Central and South Andros.

Mitchell and Darville are expected to bring experience to the PLP’s new senate team.

They both previously served in the Senate.

Coleby Davis and Sweeting add diversity as they are young Bahamians who are new to Parliament. Henfield is also a young attorney.

It is believed that he is one of the names being considered by the prime minister in consultation with the leader of the opposition.

In the months leading up to the election, the activist railed against the Christie administration over a variety of issues and faced some criticisms after he endorsed Minnis and the FNM.

He had previously said that We March itself would not endorse any political party.

Last week, he urged that the pressure be kept on the FNM government “to send those pirates to jail”, an apparent reference to an announcement made by the Cabinet Office that forensic audits will be conducted into various government programs launched by the former administration.

The day after the election, he said in a Facebook post: “Now that we've eliminated the PLP, who laughed at our list of issues when they were the government on Black Friday, We March will issue an updated list to [Dr. Hubert Minnis], prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“Our role at We March is once again to be a pressure group and the opposition if the four PLPs can't be effective.

“While we have shed a couple members, we've grown tremendously in influence. We know who's here to lobby for change and who was around for political gain.

“We are focused, strategic and now, more than ever, able to realize the changes we seek.”

Reportedly, Jamal Moss and Dwight Sawyer, who hold positions in the FNM, are also being looked at for Senate appointments.

The full list of Senate appointments is expected to be revealed today.

The Opening of Parliament takes place on Wednesday.