BPL theft probe

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged theft of “a large amount of money” from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that while no employees have been arrested, “possible arrests are expected to be made”.

Police did not confirm an amount, but sources close to BPL claim the theft exceeded more than $1 million and may have occurred during payments to various BPL vendors.

The alleged theft was reportedly discovered in recent days.

Dean said several people were questioned and police plan to question more employees in the coming days.

Attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday that he represents one woman who was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He said he hopes this is not an attempt by the government to “appease the public” by charging someone for something that cannot be proven.

“The last time the government changed one of these things happened,” Munroe said.

“Every now and again you have these matters with monies that are unaccounted for in public institutions and private institutions.

“The last time this happened they ended up charging some unfortunate senior woman who they took before the court who was acquitted, and they had to end up paying her money.”

He said, “There was a case where they claimed the cashier or supervisor stole $1.5 million in cash and checks.

“It went all the way to court, only for it to be found out that the checks had been deposited after she was suspended and the cash could be accounted for.

“It had to do with how they managed reconciling with the actual cashier.

“I don’t know what the facts are on this matter. Quite often it’s a matter of accounting control not being as good as it should be. You have people who can manipulate the system, but that doesn’t mean you can identify who has done it. The public cries for somebody to be charged.

“They charge someone. You can’t prove who has done it, and when they are acquitted you have to pay them money from the public purse.

“It doesn’t make sense.”

The Nassau Guardian understands that last year there was an overpayment to a BPL vendor of more than $1 million, but the money was eventually returned.

News of the BPL probe comes amid ongoing concerns about the high cost of energy in The Bahamas and the instability of the electricity grid in New Providence.

The new administration has promised to make energy reform a priority.

BPL is managed by the U.S.-based PowerSecure, but remains a publicly-owned entity.

This theft investigation also comes amid demands for greater accountability in government agencies and other entities in which there is some public ownership or interest.

Just last week, the new administration ordered forensic audits into various government programs, including the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute and Urban Renewal.

It has also said there will be a forensic audit of Bank of The Bahamas, which is majority-owned by the government.