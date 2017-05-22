Goodman's retrial begins

A retrial began this morning for the man accused of the murder of Marco Archer, the 11-year-old boy whose naked body was found in bushes days after he failed to return home in 2011.

The trial is the second for Kofhe Goodman, otherwise known as Edwardo Ferguson, after his first conviction was overturned on appeal last September.

Goodman has denied the murder charge at his trial before Supreme Court Justice Carolita Bethell, who admonished the jury to base their decision on the evidence in the courtroom and not commentary on social media.

The appellate court ordered a new trial due to adverse pretrial publicity and the behavior of Goodman’s former attorney, Geoffrey Farquharson, who had frequent clashes with the judge. Farquharson was subsequently convicted for contempt of court over his behavior.

Unlike the first, which lasted for three months, Bethell told the jurors that the trial was projected to last for five days.

In his opening address, Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin said that circumstantial evidence would “play a prominent role in the case.”

Gaskin said that Marco failed to return home from a neighborhood store from where he had gone to buy candy on September 23, 2011 and five days later his naked body was found wrapped in a sheet in the back of the defendant’s home.

His clothing was also found in Goodman’s garbage, Gaskin said.

Gaskin said that DNA evidence “will demonstrate what we allege.”

Wayne Munroe, QC, and Ryszard Humes appear for Goodman, who is in custody.