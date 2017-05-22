Bannister sworn in

Desmond Bannister was sworn in as the minister of works today during a ceremony at Government House.

Additionally, five parliamentary secretaries were sworn in: Vaughn Miller has been appointed to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe has been appointed to the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information and communications; Carlton Bowleg will serve in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; James Albury has been appointed to Office of the Prime Minister and Travis Robinson is the parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Tourism.

Also receiving their instruments of appointments today were nine senators: Former Parliamentary Secretary Katherine ‘Kay’ Forbes-Smith (president); Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson (vice-president); We March organizer Ranard Henfield; trade unionists Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson and Sharon Ferguson-Knowles; former Free National Movement (FNM) Torchbearers President Jamal Moss; FNM Treasurer Dwight Sawyer; Pastor Jasmin Turner-Dareus and former Fox Hill MP Juanianne Dorsett.

Attorney General Carl Bethel, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes and Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson are also senators.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the appointments represent a fusion of talent and experience.

Pointing to the appointment of Parker-Edgecombe, Minnis said she will help oversee the transformation of ZNS “from a state propaganda machine under the last government into a properly functioning public broadcasting corporation”.

He said it is now time to “liberate” ZNS from “political manipulation”.

Opposition senators will receive their instruments of appointments tomorrow.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said former ministers Fred Mitchell and Dr. Michael Darville will be appointed along with failed North Eleuthera candidate Clay Sweeting and attorney Jobeth Coleby Davis.