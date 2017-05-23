Man jailed for Andros drug bust

A 45-year-old fisherman was yesterday sentenced to five years in prison for the seizure of $1.6 million in marijuana last week.

Dominic Levarity, of Armbrister Street, Fox Hill, was arrested last Thursday after officers conducting a stake out in Mars Bay, Andros, allegedly saw him and another man loading 1,602 pounds of drugs onto the back of a truck from bushes.

He pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply; conspiracy to import drugs; drug possession with intent to supply and drug importation, at an arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

His co-defendant, Bernard Young, 48, of Mars Bay, has pleaded not guilty and will be tried on October 4.

Roger Minnis represents Young, who was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Attorney Alex Morley, who appeared for Levarity, said that his client had no previous convictions or pending matters and was remorseful for his actions.

According to Morley, Levarity has 10 children and 10 grandchildren, who are dependent on him.

In sentencing, Forbes said that the drug trade had an inherently violent component that had a detrimental effect on society.







