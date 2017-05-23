Date:
Man killed near Soldier Road

Published: May 23, 2017

A man was shot to death on Sunday night near Redland Acres, Soldier Road.

According to police, the victim was getting out of his car shortly after 10:30 p.m. when a man approached and shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Officers found the vehicle near the southern side of the street.

A female who was near the vehicle directed officers to a bushy area where the man’s body was found.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but said he appears to be in his late 30s.

The country’s murder count is now 55, according to The Nassau Guardian’s records.

