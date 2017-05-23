Marine charged with gun possession

A law enforcement officer accused of running afoul of the law was yesterday remanded to prison.

Marine Seaman Doswell Coakley, 21, of Killdeer Drive, Monastery Park, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in connection with the seizure of a 9mm pistol, 49 rounds of 9mm ammunition and counterfeit US$640.

According to police, the officers found the gun, which was loaded with 16 bullets, when they stopped Coakley’s vehicle at Balfour Avenue on May 21.

The officers allegedly found 40 rounds of ammunition, 32 forged $US20 notes, and tools for counterfeiting when they searched Coakley’s residence.

Coakley, who was represented by attorney Tonique Lewis, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition in relation to the seizure from his car.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of ammunition with intent to supply regarding the 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition and denied charges of possession of forged notes, and possession of materials for forging notes.

Police allegedly seized four bottles of paint, three chemically bleached $1 notes and two copied $US50 notes.

Ferguson-Pratt remanded Coakley into custody as she lacked the jurisdiction to grant and consider bail for the offenses.

Ferguson-Pratt recused herself from the matter and will let Coakley know which magistrate will try his case on June 23.