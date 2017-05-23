Roberts confirms PLP Senate picks

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts confirmed yesterday that Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis has selected former ministers Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville, former PLP North Eleuthera candidate Clay Sweeting and attorney Jobeth L. Coleby-Davis as opposition senators.

The names were revealed by The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

Both Mitchell and Darville are experienced legislators and government ministers, having served in both chambers of the House, Roberts noted.

Mitchell served as minister of foreign affairs and immigration and Darville served as minister for Grand Bahama in the Christie administration.

Sweeting, a businessman from Spanish Wells, ran for the North Eleuthera seat in 2012 and 2017. He was unsuccessful both times.

Coleby-Davis is the youngest member of the PLP’s parliamentary caucus.

She holds an LLM in Energy Law and Policy from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

She obtained her dual Bachelor of Law degree with Business Management from Keele University, UK, and completed her Bar Vocational Course at Nottingham Trent University.

Coleby-Davis gained experience in banking compliance and risk management as a compliance officer with the Bank of Nova Scotia.

She is currently the in-house legal counsel to the Bahamas Petroleum Company with responsibilities for compliance, legal and commercial risk management and government relations.

“It is the view of the PLP that this mix of legislative and governmental experience, coupled with youthful energy and private sector knowledge and expertise, will add great value to the national debate on policy and legislative issues while causing for a seamless transition in the leadership structure and function of the Progressive Liberal Party,” Roberts said.

“This is a competent team and I am confident that they will hold the government’s feet to the fire on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“Consistent with the mandate articulated by Opposition Leader the Hon. Philip Brave Davis in accepting his instruments of appointment, this parliamentary caucus will support the government where there is common ground on policy and legislative issues in the public interest.

“This team, however, will not allow the FNM government to misrepresent or distort the record of achievement of the PLP government; will not compromise our sovereignty as a nation, nor will they acquiesce if the FNM government pursues policies or practices that hurt vulnerable Bahamians.”