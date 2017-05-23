Lloyd: Education audit expanded

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday that the audit into the Ministry of Education and Department of Education will be expanded and enhanced to include “everything” and suggested that the report is expected to be complete before the new budget year.

Last week, Cabinet announced that all ministers would conduct audits within their ministries, including departments and agencies funded by the public purse, of people hired on contract.

The Ministry of Finance will be reviewing processes within ministries and departments in order to bring about greater efficiency.

Speaking to the media at Gerald Cash Primary School during a tour of several other primary schools in western New Providence, Lloyd said, “That audit is going to be expanded and enhanced, so we can again come to an appreciation of exactly what the circumstance is and the state of affairs is in the Ministry of Education, Department of Education, very crucial.

“We are spending over $300 million in education.

“We want to be sure that the Bahamian people are getting value for money.”

Lloyd said the audit of the ministry will cover “every single thing”.

“We are looking, obviously, at the contractual relationships that the ministry and department has with vendors or with consultants or with persons who are providing services for the ministry,” he said.

“We want to see and evaluate whether those contracts have been entered into with a view of providing the best opportunities and services and products that the ministry needs, and that they can use immediately.

“We want to be sure that those dollars that are being spent are being spent wisely and intelligently, and are getting for the Bahamian people the value that they deserve.”

Speaking to the recent accusation from Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis that the government is conducting a “political witch hunt” in relation to the probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and the subsequent arrest of former Deputy Speaker Dion Smith, Lloyd said these audits are a fundamental responsibility of the new administration.

“Of course it’s not a witch hunt,” Lloyd said.

“The Bahamian people have put us here so that they can expect from us an effective and efficient and proficient management of the affairs of this country.

“It is our responsibility.

“It is a fundamental responsibility of any new administration to understand what is going on and that is what we are doing.

“I mean, it is no surprise to anybody that in some instances the management has not been as efficient and as proficient as it ought to be.

“We want to know why and where, and so those who are claiming it to be a witch hunt may have something to hide, may have something to fear, and if they do, to God be the glory, but that exercise is going to be done and it’s going to be done with alacrity, and we are not going to be deterred by any naysayers who obviously want some other objective realized.”

When asked when the audits will be complete, Lloyd said he expects a report from the auditors as soon as possible because of the upcoming new budget year.

He said the reports will be made public when completed.