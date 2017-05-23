Major: Status quo of PLP must change

Reflecting on the devastating blow dealt to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at the polls over a week ago, former Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major said yesterday that the Bahamian people’s “total rejection” of the former government should signal to PLPs that the “status quo must change” and to some degree that means “cleaning house”.

“We lost this election because PLPs voted FNM (Free National Movement) and many of them are stalwart councilors who said, ‘I am not voting this way because of...’” said Major, the former Garden Hills MP.

“So the remnants are there.

“They need to be tapped into and it needs to just be opened up, discussed, acknowledged, with the expectation that we will heal our wounds, look within, see what we did wrong and come out as a well-oiled fighting machine.

“The only way that can happen essentially is cleaning house to some degree.

“That is what it will take.”

Leading up to the election, Major said he sensed a shift, even among supporters in Garden Hills.

He said undecided voters became more prevalent, citing the missteps of the PLP and its leadership.

Major said he suspected the government might lose, but still expected to win his seat.

He said he felt he did good work, put the time in and connected well with voters.

“They were careful not to commit and that concerned me to the extent that I expected more of the rank and file supporters of mine to be a little bit more passionate about their candidate and his future, but, they were not,” Major said.

“They kept talking about the party and the leadership and what did not happen and what you didn’t do, and what he or she didn’t do.

“That concerned me, but even despite that I didn’t expect that the loss would be so overwhelming.”

He added, “It is as if Bahamians all decided to get in a room together and determine, ‘When we get out there we will do this’.

“But now that they did that, I don’t think they expected it or wanted it to be this interesting crisis we have put ourselves in with only four members of Parliament [in opposition].

“I don’t think the Bahamian people necessarily wanted that.

“But, that’s what happened and that’s the result of politics.”

The PLP secured four seats to the FNM’s 35.

Major was asked whether the PLP would have performed better under a different leader.

“I agree with that wholeheartedly,” he said.

“I think the people were crying out.”

He said the PLP must put forth a new vision to indicate that the status quo has changed.

“Contrition to some degree and some acknowledgement that we have been rejected, because the Bahamian people distrust us,” Major said.

Disrespect

Major opined that the government’s decision to go against the result of the January 2013 gambling referendum and regulate the web shop sector was fatal for the PLP.

He said over the years the Bahamian people became more distanced by what they considered a lack of accountability, disrespect and the affront on good governance by the Christie administration.

“I think the Bahamian people generally over the years became a bit wary of the apparent disrespect and the affront on what they would regard as good governance,” Major said.

“The various decisions that were made, I guess you could say starting with the referendum and the change of mind — even me who voted clearly against gambling — I was bothered and concerned, and I thought it may have been fatal then.

“Of course, over time, I saw the Bahamian people’s response to it and then reconsidered, it may not be fatal, but it was essentially the beginning, because that was a violation of a leadership paradigm, because people accept leaders on our word.

“It does not have to be lawful, but it has to be morally correct.

“The moral thing was to adhere to the wishes of the people.”

The former speaker said he also observed ministers becoming “more and more distanced, disrespectful, unaccountable and dismissive of certain quarters of the population that...became a steamroller”.