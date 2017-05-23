Henfield: We will still march

We March organizer and newly sworn in Senator Ranard Henfield said yesterday despite his appointment to the Senate he would lead another march if the government does not keep its promises.

He also stated that even if they do, the group will still march.

“There is no leeway,” Henfield told the media.

“We March isn’t backing down.

“We March isn’t sitting small.

“We March is not saying because we have a seat to the table we have nothing to say.

“If the things that We March was agitating for aren’t done, the organizations are sitting and waiting, counting down the days saying we’re going to send a letter and if that letter isn’t addressed, we will march.

“And if the administration is doing what it is supposed to do and promised to do, we will still march to remind them to keep doing it.

“We are not going to pop up in five or four years to march.”

When asked about the future of the We March group given his new post, Henfield said, “Nothing negative happens to We March.

“We March has been advocating since November of last year for issues for the people and the invitation from the prime minister is to give We March a voice in the Senate, rather than us just simply agitating and begging to meet with ministers and the government.

“[Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis] is actually giving We March and the people a voice in the Senate.

“We had the last administration [which] was disrespectful to We March.

“...The organizations and the people have been asking to be heard.

“Now we have a prime minister saying you don’t need to join the FNM but We March should have a seat at the table.

“All these ideas you guys have, put it on the table and let us deal with them and make sure the people’s time is the people’s time.”

In February, Henfield said the We March Bahamas movement would “publicly endorse another political party” if its latest march did not get the response the group wanted from the then Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government.

Then in March, Henfield said the group had no intention of endorsing or associating itself with a political party and would remain an “independent” voice of the Bahamian people.

On May 3, Henfield posted a photo of himself wearing an FNM hat and wrote, “Fired up to fire them.

“It would be a regrettable mistake to support anyone other than Doc for prime minister.”

He posted another photo of himself in an FNM hat online on the day of the 2017 general election.

Yesterday evening, he sought to clarify that he “never endorsed the FNM”.

He asserted that his appointment is not for him, but for “the people”.

“I never endorsed the FNM,” Henfield said.

“I endorsed Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“We March never endorsed the FNM nor did I endorse the PLP.

“I, Ranard Henfield, endorsed Dr. Minnis as the best option for prime minister.

“Several organizations have a seat to the table through me.

“I have always stood with We March. I am a part of Our Carmichael.

“...We have so many different organizations that have issues they want to address.

“We now have someone at the table to address these issues on behalf of all 43 civil society organizations.

“So I don’t stand in this place for Ranard Henfield or Our Carmichael alone.

“I have to speak for 42 other organizations.”