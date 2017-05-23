Minnis rounds off Senate picks

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has named his full complement of senators and parliamentary secretaries, who received their instruments of appointment at Government House yesterday, as the new government prepares for the Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

Katherine ‘Kay’ Forbes-Smith was named president of the Senate and Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson was named vice president.

The other senators are FNM Treasurer Dwight Sawyer, Pastor Jasmin Turner-Dareus, former FNM Torchbearers Association President Jamal Moss, former Fox Hill MP Juanianne Dorsett, We March organizer Ranard Henfield and trade unionists Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson and Sharon Ferguson-Knowles.

Carmichael MP elect Desmond Bannister was sworn in as minister of works.

There are six parliamentary secretaries.

Vaughn Miller has been appointed to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe has been appointed to the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information and communications.

Carlton Bowleg will serve in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

James Albury has been appointed to the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco.

Travis Robinson is the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

Iram Lewis is the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works. Lewis was not present yesterday.

Minnis said his government is embarking on a new journey of transformation.

“This diversity includes members of Parliament representing Grand Bahama and the Family Islands,” Minnis said in the Upper Gardens of Government House.

“The new people’s government recognizes the many challenges ahead as well as the many opportunities to harness the enormous potential of our country.

“To help inspire and harness the energies of Bahamian people, I was determined to cause the appointments of a diverse team with talent and experience.”

He said, “These appointments will reflect the tremendous diversity of Bahamian talent and experience.

“I am especially excited to invite a new generation of young people to serve on government boards.

“They will bring new energy, new ideas and a new perspective.

“There are many talented Bahamians, including those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s who have never been tapped before for public service.

“The commonwealth of talent that the people’s government will call to serve includes the rich pool of talent of the Bahamian diaspora around the world.

“I will call on Bahamians from all walks of life and experiences to help steer our Bahamas in a new direction.”

Isaacs-Dotson said she is happy to see a good number of females in the Senate but hopes to see more women in Cabinet after the next election.

“I am so happy to see the gender in the Senate,” she said.

“I am overwhelmed and I’m so happy with the appointments and the quality of appointments that I’ve seen.

“I look forward to the women stepping up to the plate and hopefully in the next election we will see more women sitting in the Cabinet. That is where I want to see more women...where decisions are being made.

“So I’m sure that this is setting the foundation for greater decisions to come.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes and Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson are also senators.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha Rolle, the only woman in Cabinet, said yesterday, “I think the prime minster has done an excellent job at putting together a diverse Cabinet with talent, skills, experience and new faces.

“That is what is needed.

“That is happening across the world...globally in governments and in parliaments.

“All we are doing is following up...in terms of 21st century governance.

“That is obviously reflected today.

“The women up there and the complement of the men...we are all just a team.

“...All of us are a part of the team and we are there to facilitate teamwork and to do that which is necessary for the government of The Bahamas.”

Four PLP senators will receive their instruments of appointment today: Fred Mitchell, Dr. Michael Darville, Clay Sweeting and Jobeth Coleby-Davis.