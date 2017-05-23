Suspected armed robber fatally shot by police

A young man, suspected of armed robbery, was fatally shot by police at the Seagrapes Shopping Centre today, authorities said.

Police said the suspect, along with three others, robbed QVS pharmacy.

Officers said the suspects were armed with two firearms when they entered the store.

QVS employees said the suspects came into the store and demanded cigarettes and money. Some customers were also reportedly robbed of their valuables.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean said officers arrived at the shopping center when the suspects were escaping.

Dean said during a chase, one of the teens shot at police. Police returned fire. Only one of the suspects was hit. Dean said police recovered a firearm and a mask. Two of the suspects were captured. The third remains at large.

The suspect died with a bag still strapped to his back. He was dressed in what appeared to be a school uniform. Police could not confirm his age.

The Guardian will continue to follow this story.