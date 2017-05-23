Date:
Breaking News:

Opposition senators receive instruments of appointment

  • Following a ceremony at Government House, opposition senators posed with Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling and Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis. (From left) Dr. Michael Darville, Davis, Dame Marguerite, attorney Jobeth Coleby-Davis, former Cabinet minister Fred Mitchell and businessman Clay Sweeting. Photo: AHVIA J. CAMPBELL


Published: May 23, 2017

Although the opposition senatorial team is small in number, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said the four senators who received their instruments of appointment today will provide “vigorous dissent” in the Upper House when warranted.

The opposition senators include: unsuccessful Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidates Fred Mitchell, Dr. Michael Darville and Clay Sweeting, along with political newcomer attorney Jobeth Coleby-Davis. They received their instruments of appointment during a ceremony at Government House. Mitchell, who is the former minister of foreign affairs and immigration, will be leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Davis said his parliamentary team will not seek to cause unnecessary conflict and also assured they will “support the new government generously and in good faith” where they can. However, he added: “It is also our duty to be vigilant and correct misinformation lest it obscures the truth or leads to what is now popularly referred to in the public discourse of our great neighbor to the north as the alternative reality.

“We will have no tolerance for that. And there will be no acquiescence in that either. On the contrary, you will find that our senators and MPs alike will not hesitate to set the record straight when the occasion demands it.”

Darville is the former minister for Grand Bahama in the Christie administration. Coleby-Davis has never held political office, and Sweeting, a businessman, ran on the PLP’s ticket twice in North Eleuthera. He lost both times.

Davis said the opposition senators reflect the country’s diversity.

“I am particularly proud that even though we had but four appointments available to us, the final selection takes note of the fundamental composition of our populace, signifying in this respect that our party really is committed to being the party for all Bahamians,” he said.

 

 

