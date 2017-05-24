Teen boy shot dead

The suspect who was shot dead by police earlier today following a robbery at QVS pharmacy in the Seagrapes Shopping Centre was identified by Education Director Lionel Sands as a 10thgrade R.M. Bailey Senior High School student.

In a statement this evening, Sands extended condolences to the family of the teen.

“The events surrounding this tragic incident point to a need for continued reform in our education system and I plead with the country to assist us in our efforts to implement the necessary reforms to reduce the amount of criminality and violence in our young men,” Sands said.

“During this time, as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, the Ministry of Education will offer counselling and bereavement support services to the students and staff affected.”

Police said the suspect was shot and killed after one of the suspects opened fire on officers during a chase.

The teen and three others are suspects in the armed robbery of the Prince Charles Drive store. Pharmacy employees said the suspects entered the store and demanded packets of cigarettes and money.

The incident was reported after 11 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene when the suspects were reportedly making their escape. Two of them were captured and the other remains at large.

Police recovered a firearm and a number of cigarette boxes.



