Henfield: No Bahamians harmed in England terror attack

No Bahamians were harmed in the recent suspected terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield yesterday.

According to international reports, 22 people were killed when a bomb was detonated as concertgoers were leaving the pop concert on Monday night.

The United Kingdom has since raised its terrorism threat level to critical, the highest level.

In an interview with the media outside the Office of the Prime Minister, Henfield said, “The Bahamas stands with the international community in condemning acts of terror anywhere in the world.

“We also send our condolences to the people of Manchester and the United Kingdom on the whole, and we are praying for their speedy recovery from this atrocious act.

“We have had contact with our High Commission in London, and our people at the High Commission report to us that Bahamians are safe and well.

“The people at the Bahamas Maritime Authority are okay [and] the people at the Bahamas tourism office in London are also well.

“We have no reports of any injuries to Bahamians anywhere in that area.”

Henfield added, “We always have to be cognizant as Bahamians when we travel anywhere in the world nowadays, because we know the proliferation of terrorism, and senseless acts of violence perpetrated against innocents can happen anywhere in the world.”

Henfield said a diplomatic note has been sent to the government of the United Kingdom.