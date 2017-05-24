Nygard action dismissed in Florida

The United States District Court of Florida has dismissed Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard’s suit against Florida investigator John Joseph DiPaolo whose affidavit became the center of an alleged murder for hire plot in The Bahamas involving the Canadian fashion designer and several members of the environmental group Save The Bays.

In a 25-page court ruling, United States District Judge Ursula Ungaro ruled that The Bahamas is a readily available forum for the matter to be heard.

Sending the suit to The Bahamas will not deprive the plaintiff of any remedy or result in the plaintiffs being treated unfairly, the court said.

The court also took into consideration the ease of access to sources of proof and witnesses, and the associated cost and inconvenience of obtaining attendance from willing witnesses, many of whom are located in The Bahamas.

Additionally, the court noted that virtually all of the alleged libel or violent events, including threats and hate rallies, occurred in The Bahamas.

It said viewing the locations of any alleged assaults or rallies could be useful to the trier.

The ruling was handed down on Monday.

Nygard is named as the plaintiff, while DiPaolo is named as the defendant.

Assertions relating to the alleged murder plot against the members of the STB group are contained in a detailed affidavit from DiPaolo.

It was filed in the Supreme Court in March 2016.

In secretly recorded meetings in 2015 between Nygard and two “gang members” - Livingston “Toggie” Bullard and Wisler “Bobo” Davilma, to whom DiPaolo referred, the men purported to inform Nygard that then Prime Minister Perry Christie had allegedly given assurances that the “land part” was being dealt with on Nygard’s behalf.

Nygard and his Lyford Cay neighbor Louis Bacon have been embroiled in legal battles over Nygard’s property and its development for years.

The tapes, depositions and hundreds of other pages of material were all included in the Supreme Court filing in The Bahamas.

The STB members filed a writ against Nygard and lawyer Keod Smith, who have both denied the allegations and pledged to defend their names.

DiPaolo was named in the documents as the president of The D&R Agency LLC in Fort Lauderdale.

As part of his U.S. suit, Nygard alleged that DiPaolo’s investigation firm was an unlawful RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) enterprise, which along with Bacon, Bullard, Davilma, Tazhmoye Lacey-Ann Cummings, and others “engaged in an unlawful scheme which resulted in Bacon, DiPaolo and D&R paying Bullard and Davilma substantial sums to provide false witness statements for use in legal actions”.

Nygard also alleged that Cummings, a purported participant of the alleged RICO scheme, demanded $800,000 from Nygard in February 2016 in exchange for Cummings ceasing her involvement in the RICO enterprise.

Additionally, Nygard alleged that in exchange the alleged fraudulent testimony was obtained in exchange for Bacon and his law firm allegedly wire-transferring $3 million to $5 million to Bullard and Davilma, and possible others.

The court noted that Nygard did not describe the content of the alleged fraudulent statements.

DiPaolo filed for Nygard’s motion to be dismissed for non conveniens.

The court dismissed the case on these grounds and said a forum non conveniens dismissal is appropriate where “the trial court finds that an adequate alternate forum exists which possesses jurisdiction over the whole case, including all of the parties; the trial court finds that all relevant factors of private interest favor the alternate forum, weighing in the balance a strong presumption against disturbing plaintiff’s initial forum choice”.

DiPaolo contended that The Bahamas was an adequate forum and consented to jurisdiction in The Bahamas for the reinstitution of Nygard’s action there.

While the court noted that a party cannot bring a RICO claim in The Bahamas, it could bring claims of conspiracy to injure by unlawful means and for abuse of civil court process.

According to DiPaolo’s affidavit in The Bahamas’ Supreme Court, his investigation uncovered Nygard “masterminded an aggressive campaign of harassment, intimidation and violence against individuals in The Bahamas” including STB members.

The matter is expected to be heard in a Bahamian court in July.

Nygard and Smith have filed lawsuits alleging conspiracy on the part of STB, The Tribune newspaper and Bacon.

Several subsequent motions have been filed by the parties.