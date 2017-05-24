DNA evidence introduced in Goodman trial

DNA from murder accused Kofhe Goodman was found on the clothes of his alleged victim, an expert testified on Tuesday.

Goodman is on trial for the second time for the 2011 murder of Marco Archer, whose disappearance on September 23 sparked national outrage.

He has denied the murder charge at his trial before Justice Carolita Bethell.

The child was found naked, wrapped in a sheet, behind the condominium complex where Goodman lived on Yorkshire Street and the clothing he was wearing when he left his home at Brougham Street was found in the complex’s garbage.

DNA expert Tracey Johnson said that DNA from the defendant and deceased were found on a T-shirt cutting, submitted by the police.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, Marco’s identity was verified by comparing a liver tissue sample from his corpse and the blood of Marco’s mother, Tryphemia Ferguson.

Also testifying was crime scene investigator Inspector Marvin Cargill, who collected suspected blood swabs from a step, western bedroom wall and mattress cover in Goodman’s two-bedroom apartment September 29.

Cargill said he collected bedding and submitted them to the Police Forensic Lab with a request for analysis form.

Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin, Cordell Frazier and Rose Ferguson are prosecuting the case, which is expected to conclude this week.

Wayne Munroe, QC, Ryszard Humes and Tommel Roker appear for Goodman.



