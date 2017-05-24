Davis unconcerned about Urban Renewal audit

As the Minnis administration preps to conduct a forensic audit of the former administration’s Urban Renewal program, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday he has no concerns about what the government will find.

Davis noted that there is always room to criticize the management of any program and the same can be done with the FNM’s programs.

“I have no concern about anything they can find,” Davis told reporters at Government House.

“We all have ways of doing things.

“If they want to make a story about the way we would have done something, we equally can make a story about how they want to do things.

“But, I think they will find that there is nothing untoward that went on in financing the country.

“I think there is a subtle admission of that already.

“But, until such a time as they come back and say what it is they find objectionable or whatever, I’ll await their findings.”

Last week, the government said a forensic audit will be conducted on the Urban Renewal program.

In a Cabinet statement, it was also announced that all ministers would conduct audits within their ministries, including departments and agencies funded by the public purse, and people hired on contract.

Davis has accused the government of conducting a political witch hunt.

The last Public Accounts Committee (PAC) investigated the use of funds in the government’s program since it was formed in 2012.

In its report tabled in November 2016, the committee called for a full independent forensic audit and review of the inner workings of Urban Renewal to determine the extent of public wastage and whether any intentional malfeasance may have taken place.

The report, which focused on the Small Home Repairs (SHR) program, found irregularities, a lack of adherence to best practices and a lack of controls which the committee said made the program open to potential fraud.

The report was largely based on the testimonies of personnel involved in the program.

The governing members of the committee at the time tabled a minority report challenging the findings presented by the PAC in its report.

Following Hurricane Matthew, which devastated the northern islands of The Bahamas last October, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said Urban Renewal would be expanded.

He said the program would be introduced in every constituency on New Providence to aid in the relief effort for hurricane victims.

However, it was unclear if and how Urban Renewal has expanded since then.