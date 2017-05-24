Mitchell leader of opposition business in Senate

The Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) four senators received their instruments of appointment at Government House yesterday.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, former Minister for Grand Bahama Michael Darville, defeated North Eleuthera candidate Clay Sweeting and attorney Jobeth Coleby-Davis will all represent the PLP in the Upper Chamber.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis thanked them for answering the call to service.

He said he is confident that all four appointees are up to the challenge.

During his speech at Government House, Davis said though small in number, the PLP caucus in the Senate is deeply schooled in what it means to be standard bearers for the PLP and will be full of energy.

Mitchell has been selected as the leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Last week, Davis said the PLP will not allow the government to misrepresent the Bahamian people or to distort the record of the previous administration.

To Mitchell, Davis said his reputation and deep knowledge of the history of The Bahamas is outstanding.

He expressed confidence in the former Fox Hill MP’s ability to guide the PLP in the Senate.

Davis said Darville will provide expertise on a wide range of policy areas.

According to Davis, Darville will also be a voice for Grand Bahama in the Upper Chamber.

Davis said Sweeting’s advocacy for the fishing sector aided in spurring the government's investment in resources for the defense force to better secure the country’s waters.

He said he expects Sweeting to continue to be an advocate for the people of the Family Islands.

Of Coleby-Davis, the opposition leader said she is a new voice, but a formidable one.

He said Davis’ extensive expertise in a variety of areas, such as financial services, will serve her well in the Upper Chamber.