Former AG: No regrets on Baha Mar

Reflecting on the Christie administration’s handing of Baha Mar, former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said yesterday she has no regrets.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie and Maynard-Gibson repeatedly promised to reveal the sealed August agreement their administration signed with the Export-Import Bank of China by April, only to make available the heads of agreement (HOA) with Baha Mar’s new owners, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

Asked at Government House yesterday whether she had any regrets on the matter, Maynard-Gibson told reporters, “No.

“Let me put it this way. My only regret, if I were to have a regret, is that there was not clearer communication, stronger communication and more regular communication, and may I use the word fairer communication also.

“The record will show that at all times three goals were being pursued.

“The first was to get the property completed; second, opened; and the third, operating successfully.

“The record will show that those three goals were accomplished.”

Maynard-Gibson said social media commentary and other “alternative facts” distorted those goals.

“But, at all times those were the goals,” she said.

“And the persons who are now employed at a property - that is open, that is paying good salaries, good jobs, and also excellent benefits - fully appreciate that.

“And not only those people, but the people who know people, who work there and the many people who would like to work there also.

“So, Baha Mar I think will go down on our history [books] as something that was landmark for the excellent and transparent way in which it was handled.”

Asked what stage the Christie administration reached in unsealing the agreement, Maynard-Gibson said the government gave “all of the information in relation to the transaction to enable the property to be completed, and also indicated the heads of agreement with CTFE to get it opened and operated. All made public. Nothing hidden”.

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2015.

In August 2016, Christie announced the government and CEXIM, which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on the project and ensure the former employees and unsecured creditors were paid.

Amid widespread public backlash that the agreement remained sealed by the Supreme Court, the government said it was the bank that requested for the deal to be sealed.

In January, the then prime minister said Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort, and committed to mid-April.

Baha Mar had its soft opening on April 21.

At the opening, Maynard-Gibson was asked when the August agreement will be made public.

Again, she committed to doing so in April.

On April 30, the then government released the HOA with CTFE, but not the August agreement.

The Free National Movement condemned the move.

Yesterday, Maynard-Gibson was also asked whether the Bahamian people will be surprised by any findings when the agreement with CEXIM is released.

She maintained that nothing has been hidden.

“I believe there are Bahamian people who are very smart, and will make our own judgement on those matters,” she added.