BPL union president calls for external audit

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard has called for an external forensic audit to be carried out at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

His call for an independent investigation comes as an internal investigation into the alleged theft of a large amount of money from BPL is ongoing.

Maynard told The Guardian on Tuesday he made the suggestion during a meeting with BPL executives on Monday afternoon.

“We recommended to the CEO that they bring someone in to do a forensic audit of the situation,” he said.

“The process now... the investigation now is flawed.

“It is flawed now because the rats are guarding the cheese.

“I have a problem with only the line staff being suspended and not the managers.

“That doesn’t go well with me at all.

“The managers also need to be suspended. Everyone needs to be suspended pending the investigation.

“Everyone needs to go.”

BPL officials said they could not comment on the matter, as it is a “human resources issue”.

Maynard said there would be “dark days ahead” if the company does not properly investigate the matter.

“If you see it (the investigation) isn’t done properly, and we’re getting picked on, and our people are getting destroyed, there will be hell to pay...” Maynard said.

“We are not going to sit back and allow our membership to be railroaded.

“It ain’t happening.

“Not in this lifetime.

“You’ll see.

“It’ll be some dark days ahead.”

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday that while no employees have been arrested, “possible arrests are expected to be made”.

Dean said several employees were questioned and police plan to question more employees in upcoming days.

Maynard said four employees were suspended. He said it is unfair and claimed the employees do not have enough access to “do what they have claimed”.

Police did not confirm an amount, but sources close to BPL claim the theft exceeded more than $1 million and was reportedly discovered in recent days.

BPL is managed by U.S.-based PowerSecure, but remains a publicly-owned entity.