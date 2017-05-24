Roberts: We March was just a fake scam

The march that saw hundreds of Bahamians take to Bay Street last November demanding government accountability and transparency was nothing but a “fake scam”, charged Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday, following the Senate appointment of We March organizer Ranard Henfield.

Henfield was sworn in on Monday with eight other Free National Movement (FNM) senators.

“It was never about the interests of the Bahamian people,” said Roberts in a statement to the press.

“It was never about protecting the environment, and it was never about good governance.

“It was always about the deceitful manipulation of the Bahamian people in a dishonest pursuit of selfish political interests, nothing more, and nothing less.

“The sad reality is that the Bahamian people are now saddled with a person, or persons, of the ilk of Ranard Henfield who will legislate laws and formulate policies to govern the very same people... under the guises of nationalism and patriotism.”

Roberts asserted it is clear that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis “had his deal already made, that Henfield was his man, but he was operating under a certain pretense”.

Henfield has said on several occasions that he had no intentions of seeking political office.

In April, during We March’s demonstration at the Office of The Prime Minister, Henfield told reporters that We March had no intention of endorsing or associating itself with a political party and would remain an “independent” voice of the Bahamian people.

When asked whether he was in talks with the FNM about a possible arrangement or otherwise, Henfield said, “No... I am not in conversation with any particular party or any party for that matter, and I know persons will try and twist it.”

Henfield added that he moved his then pregnant wife out of the country a month prior, and intended to leave the following Sunday for the foreseeable future.

“I will leave the country this Sunday,” he said at the time.

“I am not interested in running. You won’t see my name on a ballot.

“You won’t see me at any campaigns or any rallies.

“You won’t see me endorsing any party, nor will you see any party say ‘Ranard is now a part of us’.”

The organizer of We March said while offers had been made — without specifying which organization made them — he expressed his disinterest.

However, speaking to The Guardian on Monday following his swearing in, Henfield said his appointment is not for him, but for “the people”.

“[Minnis] is actually giving We March and the people a voice in the Senate,” he said.

The Senate appointment of the We March organizer has sparked mixed emotions throughout the country, with many people taking to social media to express their disdain and others supporting Henfield’s decision.