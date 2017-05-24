Teen shot to death

Police yesterday shot and killed a teenage boy suspected of an armed robbery in eastern New Providence.

Director of Education Lionel Sands confirmed the boy was a 10th grade student at R.M. Bailey Senior High School.

Police said he was shot by officers shortly after 11 a.m. at the Seagrapes Shopping Plaza, while two other suspects were taken into police custody and another escaped.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the four suspects, two armed with handguns, robbed QVS Pharmacy of an undetermined amount of cash and some items from the store.

Some of the customers were also robbed of a small amount of cash, police said.

Officers in the vicinity, responding to a call, reportedly saw the four suspects leaving the store.

Two of the men reportedly opened fire on officers, who returned fire.

The suspect reportedly died with a bag still strapped to his back.

He was dressed in what appeared to be a school uniform, but police could not confirm his age.

Fernander said, “The deceased appeared to be a young child that should have been in school.”

One of the firearms was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Two other suspects were later found in the vicinity in possession of cash and an assortment of cigarettes stolen from QVS Pharmacy, according to police.

The fourth suspect escaped and is believed to be armed, police said.

One QVS customer, who asked not to be named, said he was at the cash register when the suspects entered the establishment.

The man, who was still visibly shaken, said, “It happened so quickly.

“It really has changed a lot on how you look at life.

“[I’m] a little shaken up, but I am alright.”

He said he watched as the suspects “came behind the cashier and pull the gun on us”.

“They [told] me [to] get on the ground and that’s it,” he said.

“They tried to tie me, but they couldn’t do it.”

Sands last night said that this killing points to the reform needed in the education system.

“The events surrounding this tragic incident point to a need for continued reform in our education system, and I plead with the country to assist us in our efforts to implement the necessary reforms to reduce the amount of criminality and violence in our young men,” said Sands in a statement.

“During this time, as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, the Ministry of Education will offer counseling and bereavement support services to the students and staff affected.”

Fernander said it is important that parents get involved in their children’s school lives.

“It goes back to the home,” he charged.

“The parents have to pay attention to the kids.

“If this is a young child, who’s supposed to have been in school, his parents should have checked on him.

“We always talk about parents going to PTA meetings to speak with the teachers to see if the kids are showing up to school.

“Sometimes parents drop their kids in front of the gate and they just disappear and never go to classes, and if you don’t go to the school to speak to the teachers, you will never know.

“It is sad to see, if that is the case, that some parents, because it’s still somebody’s loved one, [has] to come and identify their child.”