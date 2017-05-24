Halson Moultrie elected speaker of the House

Nassau Village MP Halson Moultrie has been elected as the speaker of the House of Assembly. He said one of his first acts as speaker will be to appoint the various committees of the House.

“The chair will ensure that Parliament is free to carry out its constitutional mandate,” he said as he addressed the House today.

“As your 54th speaker, I wish to assure you that I take my task very seriously.”

Moultrie promised to be fair.

He said he would discourage Parliament functioning as a branch of the executive.

“I wish to assure all honorable members, that when you cross the bar of this honorable House, the chair will recognize you as the member of whatever constituency you happen to represent, no more, no less.”

Moultrie said all members are to be treated equally.

However, he said he recognizes that the “chamber is a political arena”.

Moultrie said a degree of latitude will be extended during debates. He said he does not want to stifle debates but he will not allow them to “descend to unacceptable levels”.

He charged members to be courteous to the chair and to one another.

Moultrie also assured that House proceedings will begin on time. The previous administration was criticized heavily for the frequent late start of House proceedings.

Moultrie said it is not his duty to cover up shoddiness of those who are late to the House.

He ended his speech by congratulating Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis.

Tall Pines MP Don Saunders was elected as the deputy speaker of the House.

