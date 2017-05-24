Government promises to hold a referendum

As part of its ambitious agenda of reform and modernization, the Minnis administration pledged to remove value-added tax (VAT) from breadbasket items and committed to holding a referendum on the creation of an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the recall of non-performing MPs and the institution of term limits for prime ministers.

In the Speech from the Throne, which was read in Parliament Square by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling on Wednesday, the government also set out its legislative plan to tackle crime and boost the economy.

“My government will, with the consent of the electorate in a referendum, constitute an Independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, introduce term limits for prime ministers and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament,” Dame Marguerite said.

“The Office of Ombudsman will be created to provide a direct source of relief where people have legitimate grievances due to the actions or inactions of government or any agency of the government.”

The Minnis administration committed to removing certain powers from the attorney general, such as the power to issue fiats authorizing the commencement of legal actions in sensitive matters, or nolle prosequis. Those powers would be transferred to the director of public prosecutions.

The government plans to enact legislation to establish the Office of an Independent Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Speech from the Throne featured many of the promises Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made on the campaign trail.

“My government is committed to building a society in which those with the greatest need are granted the greatest assistance,” Dame Marguerite said.

“Therefore, we will work to expand our social services throughout the length and breadth of the Family Islands. My government will take action to effect a reduction of VAT on breadbasket items.

“My government will continue to provide assistance to those adversely impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Special focus will be given to the construction of new homes for those persons who meet the requirements.”

The government also promises to create tax-free zones to spur growth and job creation. The government said it will enact legislation to provide duty-free concessions on all construction materials and building supplies used in the construction of business premises and new or refurbished owner-occupied homes in these zones.

Moving to youth unemployment, the government said it would work aggressively to address this problem. The most recent Labour Force Survey from the Department of Statistics measured the national unemployment rate at 11.6 percent in October, down from 12.7 percent in May.

In the October survey, 25,365 people were listed as unemployed. The data revealed that unemployment among people 15 to 24 declined from 25.8 percent to 25.1 percent.

“We will address youth unemployment in collaboration with stakeholders, through the implementation of specialized programs that will equip our youth with essential job-related skills and provide employment opportunities,” Dame Marguerite said.

The government also pledged to address unemployment generally.

As it relates to crime, the government resolved to target the root causes of crime and implement “modern crime-fighting strategies”.

“Our most urgent priorities in crime fighting are initiatives that focus on prevention, deterrence and enforcement," Dame Marguerite said.

“My government will enact legislation to establish the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“My government will enact legislation to address the conditional release of offenders into society through a ‘parole and probation of offenders system’.

“My government will enact legislation to establish a guns and gang unit that will focus on dismantling gangs and disrupting the trafficking in illicit firearms.”

The speech ended with a special message to the youth of the nation: “God has blessed the Commonwealth of The Bahamas with great wealth and with great opportunity. Over the course of the next few weeks and months, my government will increase transparency related to specific programs and actions that are being executed on your behalf, in line with what has been outlined broadly today.

“My government recognizes that there is much work to be done; however, with the support, energy and contribution of all, along with the will and capacity to undertake the task, success will be achieved.”