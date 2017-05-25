Date:
Suspect shot following stabbing incident

Published: May 25, 2017

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident last night that left a male in hospital nursing stab wounds and a suspect detained after being shot.

According to police reports, shortly before 11:00 a.m. two males attacked another male on a public service bus on Carmichael Road and stabbed him. A concerned citizen who witnessed the incident intervened and shot one of the suspects with his licensed shotgun. The victim and suspect were transported to hospital, where they were detained in stable condition. The other suspect is being sought after by police.

Investigations are ongoing.

