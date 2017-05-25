Goodman denied killing Marco

An investigator in the murder trial of Kofhe Goodman said the suspect denied kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Marco Archer, who was found dead behind his (Goodman’s) home.

Chief Superintendent Bernard Bonamy Jr., formerly of the homicide unit and now the head of the Cable Beach Police Station, said he interviewed Goodman on October 2, 2011, about the murder.

Marco, 11, was last seen alive when he left his mother’s home at Brougham Street to buy candy from a neighborhood store on September 23, 2011.

His naked, decomposing body was found wrapped in a sheet behind the five-unit condominium complex where Goodman lived, at Yorkshire Street, on September 28, and the clothing that Marco was last seen wearing was found inside the complex’s garbage.

Bonamy, who was present when the body was found, asked Goodman to explain his whereabouts on September 23 around 4:30 p.m.

Goodman replied, “Me and my son were together.”

Bonamy asked, “Did you spend the entire Friday with him?”

Goodman replied, “Yes, sir.”

Goodman denied knowing who Marco was after being shown a photograph of the deceased and denied that he knew how the child’s body and clothing ended up near his home.

Bonamy asked Goodman if he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed Marco, and he denied the suggestions.

Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin asked the witness if he smelled an odor while at the complex.

Bonamy replied, “When I went in the back there, there was a very strong stench.”

Bonamy said that only two of the units were occupied — one by Goodman and the other by his mother.

Defense lawyer Wayne Munroe QC asked if Goodman’s half-brother, ASP Bob Taylor, also lived at the complex.

Bonamy said that Taylor lived with his mother.

Munroe asked if Bonamy searched all of the units.

Bonamy said that he searched the three vacant units, but didn’t go into the unit occupied by Goodman’s mother because of the “hostile situation”.

Police collected suspected blood swabs, bedding and clothing from Goodman’s apartment.

Also testifying was forensic pathologist Dr. Caryn Sands, who said the cause of death was likely blunt trauma to the head.

The trial continues today.