Public Accounts Committee members named

With all the members of Parliament sworn in yesterday, Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie named members for the committees of Parliament, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Privilege.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman and Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes represent the governing members of the PAC.

The opposition members of the committee are Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip Brave Davis; Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper; and Mangrove Cay and South Andros MP Picewell Forbes.

It is unclear which opposition MP will chair the PAC.

The PAC serves as the greatest resource of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in Parliament, as it has the ability to probe government spending.

The new Committee on Privilege is comprised of South Beach MP Jeffrey Lloyd; Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson; Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames; Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip Brave Davis; and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin.

The last Committee on Privilege was charged with reviewing a judge’s landmark ruling on the boundaries of parliamentary privilege.

The then PLP administration appealed last year’s ruling by Justice Indra Charles that former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald had breached the constitutional right to privacy of directors of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) by reading private emails of its members in the House of Assembly.

Justice Charles ordered Fitzgerald to pay $150,000 in damages for the breach, and granted a permanent injunction barring parliamentarians from accessing or making public the personal information of the non-profit organization.

Fitzgerald had argued that the group was not a legitimate environmental organization and its sole purpose was to destabilize the government.

In the Court of Appeal last week, Loren Klein, a consultant in the Office of the Attorney General, asked for an adjournment of at least 30 days to allow new Attorney General Carl Bethel to be briefed on the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to June 26.

It is unclear if the committee will continue its review of the matter.

During his address to parliamentarians yesterday, Moultrie assured that he will uphold the ancient privileges of Parliament.

“And I will defend them,” he said.

“We cannot afford any slippage in these areas if we intend to advance the institution.”