No timeline on referendum

Though a referendum to impose term limits for prime ministers, among other things, is one of the big ticket items promised in the Speech from the Throne, read at the opening of Parliament yesterday, Attorney General Carl Bethel said he could not give a specific timeline on when the referendum would be held.

The speech, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling in the precincts of the Senate in Parliament Square and Rawson Square, stated, “My government will, with the consent of the electorate in a referendum, constitute an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, introduce term limits for prime ministers and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament.”

These promises, outlined by the Free National Movement along the campaign trail, were greeted with applause.

Bethel, who spoke to The Guardian outside the Senate, said, “Well, before then we have to deal with the urgent constitutional or fiscal matters, so it’s very difficult to predict, but certainly we have to have a debate on the Speech from the Throne.

“We then have to, around the same time, go right into the budget period, and so we will be busy right up until the end of June just doing the housekeeping business.

“Of course, we have just gone through an election, so we want to have a properly drafted series of bills so that, when we go to the people, they will have well drafted, significant proposed changes that, where necessary, and not in every case, there will need to be a referendum.

“But in those cases where a referendum would be needed, they will have a clear choice to make as to whether they would like to see an independent Boundaries Commission and the creation of new entities.

“... From my perspective, I just want to make sure we get a clean bill, done in a timely manner, in accordance with the constitution, that either does lead to a referendum or doesn’t need a referendum, that it is properly passed in Parliament, based on whatever the requirements are, just like every bill, and the government will then determine the timeline.”