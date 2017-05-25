New speaker pledges to treat all MPs fairly

Following his election as the 54th speaker of the House of Assembly yesterday, Nassau Village MP Halson Moultrie promised to treat all members of Parliament fairly, but warned that any member who disrespects the chair or breaches the rules will be dealt with in an appropriate manner.

“I shall conduct the office of speaker and the business of this House in a fair and unbiased manner,” Moultrie said.

“I will nurture the ideals of the separation of powers and discourage this Parliament functioning as a branch of the executive.

“I am only too aware of the true nature of my task in ensuring that each of the people’s 39 representatives have equal standing in their house of representatives.

“I wish to assure all honorable members that when you cross the bar of this honorable House, the chair will recognize you as the honorable member for whichever constituency you happen to represent, no more and no less.

“While the chair is cognizant of the fact that the executive is represented in the chamber to account to Parliament for its stewardship of the people’s business, there will be an overarching principle that, as far as possible, all members wear the same size cloak of honor, and based on that conclusive presumption, all members are to be treated equally.”

“The business of this House will be conducted in an atmosphere of respect.”

Moultrie charged all members to remain “courteous and respectful” to the chair and to each other in the conduct of business in the House.

“I am not unmindful of the fact that the chamber is a political arena,” he said.

“And to an appropriate extent, a degree of latitude will be extended to allow for members to enjoy their engagement in the process.

“While it is not the intention of the chair to stifle debates or to render them dull and unexciting, the chair will not allow the conduct of the business of this House to descend to an unacceptable level.

“Any member who disrespects the chair and/or habitually and intentionally breaches the rules will be dealt with in an appropriate manner.”

He also pledged that proceedings of Parliament will start promptly.