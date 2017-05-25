Davis: Speech from the Throne using PLP framework

Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Philip Brave Davis yesterday pointed out that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has already laid the foundation for many of the promises the government made in yesterday’s Speech from the Throne.

He also promised that the opposition will keep the government’s feet to the fire during the next few years.

During a press conference in the Minority Room of the House of Assembly, Davis said, “The government must now enter the real world of governance and not trash talking from a platform.

“Governance requires hard choices.

“It is easy as a critic to stand and promote ideas which have no foundation in fact, but reality has now hit home.

“We listened intently, and the reality is that the Speech from the Throne is an acknowledgement of the transformative foundation already constructed by the Progressive Liberal Party government.

“We are encouraged to hear that the government has embraced essential job-related skills training and specialized programs for youth unemployment.

“We have already laid the foundation for wider access to justice.

“We created the Public Defender’s Office and the statutory ability to appoint more judges.

“We reduced the time it takes for cases to come to trial.”

He said, “As for customs and treasury reform, the systems were already acquired for customs and treasury.

“Substantial reform has already taken place in the Ministry of Finance and the blueprint was left in place for them to execute.”

During the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration pledged to modernize and increase the efficiency of the judicial system to give wider access to justice.

The government also pledged to strengthen the accountability and transparency of the fiscal operations of government in the Ministry of Finance; improve systems in the Ministry of Finance for public finance management through the procurement of new software applications for the operations of the customs and the treasury departments; and address youth unemployment, in collaboration with stakeholders, through the implementation of specialized programs that will equip young people with essential job-related skills and provide employment opportunities.

In terms of universal healthcare, the government promised to “extend the focus of National Health Insurance (NHI) to secondary and tertiary healthcare”.

Though he said it is reassuring to see that the Minnis adminstration will continue what, he claims, the PLP started, Davis again acknowledged that the plan for NHI was laid out by the PLP.

“National Health Insurance was done by the PLP, and we were already committed to the secondary and tertiary implementation of NHI,” he said.

“It is reassuring to see that the FNM is going to continue to work on NHI.

“So the foundation is there, set by the PLP, but the devil is in the details.”

Davis said the opposition will support policies that protect the poor and the vulnerable and will support any policy in which national interests are protected and promoted.

Davis noted that the opposition will be watching the government to ensure that it keeps its promises.

“It is also important to ensure that the favored few who provided the funding for this government don’t end up being the main beneficiaries of this government,” he said.

“While the FNM speaks the words of the protection of the poor, we will ensure that the benefits do not go to the wealthy.

“We will be ever watchful and call them out for every time that there is any attempt to reverse the policies put in place to protect the poor, the vulnerable and the interests of Bahamians.”

Referendum

The government also pledged to constitute an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, introduce term limits for the prime minister, and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament “with the consent of the electorate in a referendum”.

To that Davis said, “We wish them well.

“They all serve to better our democracy, and I’d prefer to await the details on how they intend to achieve these initiatives, and at that time, we’ll have a more robust response to it.”

Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Assembly Glenys Hanna-Martin said she does not see the need for term limits.

“Well, the Bahamian people put in place their own term limits,” she said.

“When they oppose, they do what they [have] to do... the limit ends.

“So I don’t know why you need something in writing.

“The Bahamian people decide who will be where and when it will happen.”