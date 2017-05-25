Ambitious agenda

The Minnis administration intends to hold a referendum to get the consent of the electorate to establish an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, introduce term limits for prime ministers and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament.

The government has also promised to create an Office of the Ombudsman to provide a direct source of relief where people have legitimate grievances due to the actions or inactions of government or any agency of the government.

The commitments were contained in the Speech from the Throne, which was read in Parliament Square by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling yesterday.

The government said they are critical to maintain the people’s trust in the exercise of public authority.

It pledged to legislate an office of an independent director of public prosecutions, which will have sole authority to issue nolle prosequi, a power that currently rests with the Office of the Attorney General.

The government said it will introduce legislation to establish and strengthen the independence of the Office of the Auditor General to allow it to function without government imposed constraints on its finances.

It recommitted to introducing anti-corruption legislation to hold ministers, parliamentarians and public officers to the highest standards of constitutional and personal conduct.

The Minnis administration also promised to amend the Public Disclosure Act to broaden the scope of application to include campaign finance reform and make provisions for direct referral to an independent prosecutor.

The Minnis administration said it will also bring legislation to establish a bureau of investigation to investigate matters referred by the auditor general, the ombudsman or the public.

To improve the transparency and accountability of fiscal operations, the government pledged to introduce public procurement regulations and improve its fiscal management systems.

As it relates to crime, the government said it is resolved to target the root causes of criminality and implement modern crime fighting strategies.

The government called on religious leaders to play an integral role in this vein.

It pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders, all relevant government agencies and implement neighborhood safety programs with the help of community-based partners to change the culture of violence in Bahamian communities.

To do this, the government said while focusing urgently on prevention, deterrence and enforcement, it will introduce legislation for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), address the conditional release of offenders through a parole system and establish a guns and gangs unit that will focus on dismantling gangs in The Bahamas.

It said it will also close the gap between science and criminal justice and improve the quality of forensic and DNA evidence.

Social injustice

The Minnis administration said it is aware of the extent of poverty and social injustice in the nation and promised to initiate a rent-to-buy program, expand the reach of social services, provide mortgage relief for homeowners and implement tax free economic zones.

It said it will work resolutely to reduce unemployment, particularly among young people, and prioritize progressive and sustainable economic development for the nation.

“All Bahamians are entitled to an acceptable standard of living, ready access to essential services and livable physical environs,” the speech said.

“My government is deeply aware of poverty, especially in the inner city of Nassau, and is determined to eradicate the in your face physical conditions that demean the dignity of our people.

“For decades, residents in the Over-the Hill areas have not received the kind of attention required to transform their business, residential and overall environs.

“Accordingly, my government will institute urban development by revitalizing inner city communities (Urban Renewal) and expanding the reach of social services.”

The government said it will effect a reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items and, across the board, impartially provide Bahamians tax incentives on par with those offered to foreign investors.

Programs such as Jump Start and Fresh Start will be reintroduced under the Minnis administration, according to the speech.

The government said it will also implement a national apprentice scheme, enhanced special education, a pilot program for single sex junior schools and high schools, and a national skills register of Bahamians overseas to assist with national development.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to provide equitable access to healthcare.

It said it recognizes the current rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI), which it said focuses on primary care, but “this does not address the significant health maladies our country presently faces”.

The government said it will extend the focus of NHI to secondary and tertiary healthcare and oversee the incremental implementation of a National Catastrophic Health Insurance Programme.

Additionally, the government said it will establish a committee to look into the implementation of local government on New Providence.