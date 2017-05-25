Guyanese who concealed cocaine in wig pleads guilty

A Guyanese woman who smuggled almost three pounds of cocaine into The Bahamas has been jailed for 28 months.

The drugs were concealed in Linda Reynolds’ wig.

Reynolds was arrested on May 23 after arriving in New Providence on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Suriname.

Police found two pounds and 15 ounces of cocaine sewn into a wig attached to her natural hair. Reynolds pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to supply and importation of drugs at her arraignment before Deputy Chief magistrate Andrew Forbes today.



