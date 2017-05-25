Teen shot by police identified

The teen who was shot by police on Tuesday has been identified as Gino Evante Finley, 15, police reported.

Finley, a suspect in the robbery of QVS Pharmacy in the Seagrapes Shopping Centre, died five weeks shy of his 16th birthday.

Police believe that Finley and three others robbed QVS of money and cigarette packets. Two of the suspects were armed when they entered the pharmacy, police said.

Finley was reportedly shot during an exchange of gunfire during an escape attempt. Two of suspects were caught and the other got away. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the remaining suspect.

Police recovered a firearm and an assortment of cigarette packets.

Finley, a resident of Springfield Road, was a 10th grade student at R.M. Bailey Senior High School.